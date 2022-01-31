'Whatever yaar', says Shilpa Shetty after sister Shamita Shetty gets evicted from Bigg Boss 15 Finale

Bigg Boss 15 has garnered a loyal fan base owing to fights, drama, yelling, and love. Finally, after four long months, the show reached its finale and fans can’t wait to witness the winner of this season. The finale kick-started on Sunday evening with Salman Khan's dance performance on the popular song Seeti Maar. After Nishant Bhat decided to take the briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh and walked out of the show, the Gehraiyaan cast- including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi entered the house and announced the next eviction. This time Shamita Shetty was voted out of the house and the top three contestants left in the race included Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal.

Shilpa Shetty reacted to her younger sister Shamita’s eviction and said, “Whatever yaar. God is great sabka malik ek hai and unko sab pata hai. Vo jo bhi decision leta hai saahi lete hai. Jo bhi hota hai acha ke liye hota hai. (God is great. They know everything so whatever happens, happens for the best).”

After her eviction, Shamita Shetty said, “I did not expect whatever happened inside the house. This is really tough show and honestly, I am really happy that I could reach till end. This is really big for me. Also, ‘Haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar khete hain’. I feel Pratik will win or maybe Karan. But I would like it if Pratik wins because he literally gave his everything to the show. That boy only thinks, breathes this show and he has visualized this trophy everyday in his hands.”

The grand finale saw ex-contestants in attendance. However, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave the finale a miss. The previous Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan and Rubina Dilaik also graced the show.

