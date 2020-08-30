When Aamna Sharif embraced Erica Fernandes while Parth Samthaan was focused on the camera during a group PHOTO

Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif's old 'happy' BTS photo with their Kasautii Zindagii Kay co stars is all things cute. Take a look.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved shows in the Indian Television industry. The show stars Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Parth Samthaan (Anurag), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and (Mr. Bajaj) in the lead roles. The show which has been for almost two six years has managed to keep the audiences' interest piqued with its innumerable twists and turns. The loyal fans of the show have been waiting eagerly for the past few months to see how the big revelations will reunite Anurag and Prerna.

While in the current track Prerna and Komolika are at loggerheads, we have found a throwback BTS photo of some members of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay that will leave fans gawking. In the photo, Aamna is seen warmly embracing Erica while Parth Samthaan has his attention focused on the camera during a group click. This picture speaks volumes of the bond the KZK team has off-screen, as all are seen flashing their beaming smiles. The photo also has Parth's onscreen parents Uday Tikekar (Moloy Basu) and Shubhaavi Choksey (Mohini Basu), sending positive vibes across.

Interestingly, in the photo, Parth and Erica are seen colour co-ordinating in all-black as they flash their infectious smiles for this beautiful group photo. All of them have aced the 'smile please' pose, and it is all things cute. Also, not to miss, Mohini aka Shubhaavi looks a unrecognizable in her cool casuals, and we're a fan of her cartoon printed tshirt. This old photo is being spread by AnuPre and KZK fans widely on social media.

Take a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay team's throwback picture here:

Meanwhile, rumours are abuzz that Parth is all set to bid adieu to Ekta Kapoor's show to concentrate on his health and future projects. What are your thoughts on this old picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

