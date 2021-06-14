When Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy painted the town red with their mushy love on Nach Baliye 9

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s throwback picture is all about love and companionship.

Anita Hassananadni and Rohit Reddy have been one of the most talked about couples in the television industry. The couple has been married since October 2013 and ever since then they haven’t missed a chance to dish out major relationship goals. In fact, with Anita being quite active on social media, she is often seen sharing love filled pics with her main man. Needless to say, Anita and Rohit’s mushy romance never fails to win hearts and it is a treat to watch them in one frame.

Recently, we got out hands on a throwback picture of this adorable couple which speaks volumes about the relationship. The picture featured Rohit and Anita sharing a mushy moment. In the pic, Anita looked ravishing in a shimmery blue coloured outfit while Rohit looked dapper in his white shirt. It was evident that the couple is head over heels in love with each other hand and have been raising the bars for all the couples. Interestingly, this love filled pic was clicked during their stint dance based reality show Nach Baliye season 9.

Meanwhile, Anita and Rohit are enjoying the best phase of their lives at the moment as they have embraced parenthood for the first time. The couple became proud parents of baby boy Aaravv in February this year. As of now, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has been on a break and is enjoying her phase of motherhood. While there were speculations that she might quit acting post the birth of her son, Anita clarified saying, “It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING. I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready.”

