When Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana couldn't stop hugging each other as latter exited Bigg Boss 13; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 throwback: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana got emotional when the latter got evicted from Salman Khan's show. Take a look at AsiManshi's beautiful moment here.

Bigg Boss 13 was a roller-coaster ride, not only for the contestants but also for the viewers. From fights to drama to love, the reality show had all the emotions, though in different proportions. However, there was one time that everybody would be frightened and emotional at the same time. Well, we're talking about Weekend Ka Vaar eviction special. Be it anybody's elimination, all the housemates would get a little sad. However, there was one elimination that left many saddened, we're talking about Himanshi Khurana's eviction.

Himanshi entered the BB 13 house as a wild card contestant, and within some days she made a bond with many. From Shefali Jariwala to to Bhau, the Punjabi Kudi had bonded with several housemates. But, her bond with Asim Riaz was special. The two got extremely close to each other and used to spend most of the time in each other's company. So, when Himanshi was about to exit the show and BB 13 house, Asim could not control his emotions. While Himanshi started shedding tears, the loverboy's expressions made it evident that he was deeply hurt.

Recently, we got our hands on this emotional yet beautiful moment of AsiManshi from BB 13, which has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, the duo's strong bond and affection are visible as they couldn't stop hugging each other during that moment. Though an extremely emotional moment, it reflects AsiManshi's pure bond.

Take a look at AsiManshi's adorable moment here:

Asim and Himanshi are today touted to be one of the most-loved couples of Indian Television. The duo is head-over-heels in love with each other and is prepping up for their third music video now. What are your thoughts on this BB 13 throwback moment? Let us know in the comment section below.

