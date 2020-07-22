When Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla couldn't stop laughing as Vishal Aditya Singh was put in jail in Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 Throwback: Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla having a heart laugh over Vishal Aditya Singh's situation will make you miss the BB 13's 'Ram- Lakshman' jodi. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 was a show that brought in all kinds of emotions on the screen. From love to anger to laughter, BB 13 was a complete dose of entertainment. While talks about Bigg Boss 14 have already begun, many fans of BB 13 cannot seem to get over the show yet. If there were two 'men' who made headlines throughout the season, they surely have to be Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The two have had a roller-coaster journey with each other. While they were 'best of friends' at the beginning, tables turned and they became arch-rivals.

However, fans still loved their brotherhood, and always wanted them to patch up. In fact, even called them BB 13's 'Ram and Lakshman' jodi. While fans have been wanting to see them in a single frame, the handsome hunks have kept a 'good' distance after the show. However, if you're a fan of Sidharth and Asim's friendship, we've got our hands on a throwback video from the Bigg Boss 13 house, that will make you miss their bond even more.

There was a time when Sidharth and Asim were seen having a hearty laugh on Vishal Aditya Singh. It so happened after Vishal and Madhurima Tuli were punished by Bigg Boss for getting violent with each other, precisely after the infamous fan incident. In the video shared by a fan, Asim and Sidharth can be seen laughing their hearts out as they pull Vishal's leg, and they cannot just have control over their laughter.

Asim is seen telling Sidharth that just a few hours ago Vishal was whining about Bigg Boss removing the jail set up in the garden area. Both, Sidharth and Asim' are seen bursting into a fit of laughter over Vishal's situation, and this is surely a treat for their fans.

Take a look at the throwback video here:

Meanwhile, both Asim and Sidharth are prepping up for their upcoming music videos. What are your thoughts on this adorable throwback moment from Bigg Boss 13? Do you want to see Sidharth and Asim together in a single frame again? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×