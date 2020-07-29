When Asim Riaz was caught between Neha Kakkar and ladylove Himanshi Khurana; Watch video

As Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana gear up for their third song together, here's a cute throwback video of AsiManshi and Neha Kakkar from their first music video 'Kalla Sohna Nai,' which will leave you impatient for their upcoming project. Take a look.

When Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana first met in the Bigg Boss 13 house, no one would have imagined, that one day they will become the cutest real-life couple. But, much to everyone's surprise, it happened. Lovingly called as AsiManshi, the duo is making heads turn with their scintillating bond and chemistry. After their amazing stint in BB 13, the lovebirds went on to collaborate for music videos together. While they have already done two music videos, they are now gearing up for their third song.

Though much is not known about Asim and Himanshi's third collaboration, fans are already excited to see the duo spread their magic again. While we wait for the couple's upcoming project, we've got our hands on a beautiful throwback video from AsiManshi's first song that will increase your curiosity more. In the video, Asim is seen caught between Neha Kakkar and Himanshi Khurana, as he tries to give attention to both the beauties. The clip is of the time when the trio was busy promoting their song Kalla Sohna Nai. While Asim and Himanshi featured in the music video, it was sung by Neha Kakkar.

In this throwback clip, a dotting Asim trying to woo both Neha and Himanshi as the song plays in the backdrop. The trio looks adorable together and had a gala time during the promotions. Kalla Sonha Nai released on March 19 (2020) and received an overwhelming response from the audience.

After Kalla Sonha Nai, Asim and Himanshi appeared in a song titled 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar,' which again left fans impressed. Now the duo is all set to feature in a song sung by Arijit Singh, and fans are waiting for their new project. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

