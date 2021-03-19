When Dilip Joshi shared the secret behind his chemistry with Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The audience's favourite on-screen couple Jethalal and Dayaben spilled beans on their chemistry with each other in this throwback interview.

Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani are still popularly known as the on-screen TV couple Jethalal and Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The chemistry of Jethalal and Dayaben was appreciated and they were often mistaken as a real-life couple. Disha Vakani had become very popular for her Garba and acting. The couple talked about their chemistry in this throwback interview with the Deccan Chronicle.

When asked about the reason behind their excellent chemistry, Dilip Joshi said that he had known Disha Vakani before they worked together. He said that they both share Gujarati theatre background. He added that the easy-going nature of Disha makes it better for them to work together.

Talking about the popularity of their chemistry in the audience, Dilip said that their comic timing has been the binding factor for their impeccable chemistry. They have a mutual understanding which makes them the more loved couple on TV. Disha attributed her excellent chemistry with Dilip to the constant hard work by both of them.

Talking about retakes, Dilip said that they rarely needed a retake in the shoot owing to their theatrical background. They do a lot of script reading and rehearsal for their scenes. Disha Vakani had said that they have hardly taken any retakes for their scene in years.

At present Disha Vakani is not a part of the series. She left the show when she was expecting.

Also read- Mayur Vakani from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tests positive for Coronavirus

Credits :Deccan Chronicle

Share your comment ×