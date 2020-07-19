  1. Home
When Dipika Kakar burst into tears as Shoaib Ibrahim went down on his knee with a ring in Nach Baliye; WATCH

When Shoaib Ibrahim went down on one knee and proposed Dipika Kakar to marry him with a ring on the stage of Nach Baliye 8. Take a look at Shoaika's beautiful throwback moment here.
When Dipika Kakar burst into tears as Shoaib Ibrahim went down on his knee with a ring in Nach Baliye; WATCHWhen Dipika Kakar burst into tears as Shoaib Ibrahim went down on his knee with a ring in Nach Baliye; WATCH
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have redefined the meaning of 'love' like no other couple. Like many TV actors, the duo began as co-stars, and later became a 'couple' who has today become an inspiration for many. Theirs is the sweetest love story in the Indian Television world and there's no denying to this fact. Affectionately called 'Shoaika' by their fans, the two have shown everyone that true love exists, and it happens at the most unexpected time and place. 

While everyone knows that they Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love, but it was on Nach Baliye 8 that their relationship strengthened further. Dipika and Shoaib participated in the dancing reality show before their grand wedding, making many heads turn. They not only wowed everyone with their dancing skills and chemistry but also proved that they are a 'power couple.' Though the Dipika and Shoaib couldn't win the show, they certainly captured many hearts with their adorable moments. 

One of the most romantic and unforgettable moments of Dipika and Shoaib's journey on Nach Baliye 8 was when the latter proposed the beautiful actress on national Television. Yes, Shoaib went down on his knee to express his love for Dipika on the stage. The actress was left stunned by Shoiab's gesture, and couldn't control her emotions and burst into uncontrollable tears. 

It so happened after Dipika-Shoaib's spellbinding performance based on their real-life love story. The handsome hunk stunned everyone with a heartfelt proposal to Dipika. He went down on one knee and proposed Dipika to marry him with a beautiful ring. An emotional and teary-eyed Dipika said 'yes.' This is still remembered as one of the most beautiful and memorable moments of Shoiaka's life. 

Take a look to Dipika and Shoiab's throwback video from Nach Baliye 8 here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All time Favourite @shoaib2087 @ms.dipika

A post shared by Vareesha's Creation (@zareengull5) on

The duo back then had even gotten a standing ovation from the judges after this awe-inspiring moment. Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in February 2018, and have been living a happy life ever since. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

 

