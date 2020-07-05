When Dipika Kakar OPENED UP about embracing Islam for marrying Shoaib Ibrahim: It is a personal matter

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot in February 2018. The actress embraced Islam and also changed her name to Faiza. In a throwback interview, Dipika had spoken about her decision and how others should not be bothered about what she does in her personal life.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adored couples of the Indian Television industry, and there's no doubt about this fact. Like many other actors, the two met on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka. First, they became friends, and gradually love blossomed between the two. In February 2018, Dipika and Shoaib decided to be one forever, and take their relationship a top-notch. The duo exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony at Shoaib’s village in Bhopal. The chose to get hitched in traditional wedding ceremony amidst close-family and away from the media glare in a true desi style.

Ever since their marriage, the two have been inseparable. They define 'true love' and do not shy away from expressing their feelings in front of the whole world. However, Shoaika's journey to love has not been all rosy. They had their ups and downs, but they conquered it all by their love for each other. Theirs was an inter-caste marriage, and they broke many taboos with their wedding. Dipika not only embraced Islam but also changed her name to Faiza for marrying beau Shoaib.

In a past interview, the actress had opened up about her decisions to take the step. She had also expressed how it was her personal choice to do what she did, and she does not owe anyone an explanation as her family and Shoaib's folks supported her. When asked about her call to embrace Islam, Dipika admitted in an interview with the Times of India, that she has done it, and it was her 'personal' decision. She added that she is happy and proud of it, and her family was in complete support of her.

It is true I have done it (embraced Islam), but why and when I have done it, don't think it needs to be talked about. I think it is a very personal matter and I don't think I need to talk about it openly in front of the media. For the audience and media, we are actors who have always shared everything. All our happy moments we have shared with you all, but this, I think is a very personal space and I don't give anyone the permission to invade that space. Definitely, it is true and I am not denying it. I am in a very happy space and proud that I have done it for myself and my happiness. My family was with me in this decision and my intentions are not to hurt anyone. This is my decision,' the beautuiful actress was quoted saying.

When asked about her changing her name from Dipika to Faiza, she again stated that it was a 'personal call'. Further she added that for everyone, she will still remain Dipika only, as what is there is in a name.

Credits :Times of India

