When Erica Fernandes reunited with Shaheer Sheikh to celebrate on screen mom Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthday

We all know that Erica Fernandes made her television debut with Sony TVs Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and in the show, her chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh was loved by one and all. Post Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Erica was seen in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay wherein she was seen romancing Parth Samthaan. Although fans love the chemistry between Parth and Erica in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, they still miss to see Erica and Shaheer on screen and while we don’t know as to when will we see Erica and Shaheer romance on screen again but today, we decided to revisit an old photo of the two when they reunited for the birthday celebrations of their on-screen mother aka Supriya Pilgaonkar.

On Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthday, Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and others cast members of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi visited Supriya’s house to celebrate her birthday at midnight, and what followed was a small small reunion. Later, Erica, who is currently essaying the role of Prerna in KZK, posted pictures of the birthday celebration with an emotional note for Supriya as she wrote, “Happpiest birthday @supriyapilgaonkar. In short I just want to thank @sonytvofficial for giving me Kuch Rang where I made friends who are like family and one such person is someone who we very fondly call Maa @supriyapilgaonkar who is like a Mother figure to me and at the same time a very dear friend. Rare to find such a combination. Wish you all the happiness in the world n may you always have such epic stories to tell us.”

Also, although it was being reported that Erica is quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay, however, the actress denied the rumours as she said that she is very much a part of the show. When asked about her decision to leave the show, Erica said that she is not leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Moving on, Erica stated that she is currently very much a part of Kasautii Zindagi Kay

