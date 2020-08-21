  1. Home
When Erica Fernandes was asked to describe Hina Khan in one word and THIS is what she called her

Currently, Erica Fernandes is playing the role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay
We all know that Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan shared screen space in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay and while in the show, Erica aka Prerna and Hina aka Komolika were at loggerheads with each other, but off-screen, the two shared a great camaraderie. Although Hina Khan is no longer part of the show, however, the two continue to share a great bond and we say this because prior to the lockdown, they were often papped partying together and also, they continue to leave sweet comments on each other’s social media posts.

Now before we get to see new photos of Erica and Hina Khan, we came across an old interview wherein Erica was asked to describe Hina Khan in one word and to this, Erica had said ‘Sherni’. That’s right! During one of her live chat sessions, when Erica was asked to describe her Kasautii co-actress Hina in one word, the actress described her as 'Sherni'.

Recently, reports suggested that Erica is quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and when she was asked about the same, Erica dismissed all such rumours as she said that she is very much a part of the show. However, reports suggest that Erica’s co-star, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag is quitting the show and makers are looking for a replacement.

