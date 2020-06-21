When Erica Fernandes wore Kasautii Zindagii Kay co star Parth Samthaan's jacket and made fans root for Parica

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes aka Prerna once donned co star Parth Samthaan aka Anurag's red-coloured jacket during a party and left everyone stunned . Take a look at the Parica's adorable throwback picture.

When you think about the most loved romantic daily soap on Indian Television, Kasautii Zindagii Kay's name is sure to make it the top list. Ever since the show premiered it has been receiving a lot of love from the viewers. While the storyline is undoubtedly appealing, the highlight of KZK remains to be the lead couple, Erica Fernandes aka Prerna, and Parth Samthaan aka Anurag. The young duo made many heads turn with their scintillating onscreen chemistry. While initially, people had apprehensions if the duo would be able to justify the iconic characters, but they did and how!

Well, their on-screen bond comes out so naturally and effectively because Erica and Parth are good friends off-screen also. Yes, the talented actors share a warm bond off the camera also, and maybe that is what makes their on-screen chemistry more appealing. They don't have to put extra effort to show their compatibility on the show, as they share a great equation, so things happen efficiently and smoothly for them. While viewers love them as Anurag and Prerna aka AnuPre, they have also coined a nickname for Parth and Erica's friendship and lovingly call them 'Parica.'

It's been close to three months that fans are missing new episodes of KZK. With the COVID-19 lockdown, shootings were stalled and fresh episodes of the show were not aired. However, soon shootings will resume as the Maharashtra Government has provided permission with certain strict guidelines. However, if you're missing Erica and Parth's chemistry, we have got our hands on a beautiful throwback picture, that will make you root for Parica again. Well, it is a photo when Erica was seen wearing Parth's jacket at his birthday party? Yes, remember that time, whene everyone from the KZK team had a gala time?

The picture is from Parth's last year's birthday party, which was attended by his close friends including Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey, and others. Everyone enjoyed their self to the fullest and were seen wearing appealing attires to make heads turn. Erica too entered the party looking all glam and gorgeous in the black dress, while Parth was seen donning his casuals with a funky red-coloured jacket.

Later in the party, Erica took it from Parth, and was seen sporting his jacket. Yes, Erica wore Parth's jacket and made many eyebrows raise. Both, Parth and Erica were color coordinated and looked adorable.

Take a look at Parth and Erica's throwback picture here:

Meanwhile, Parth is enjoying this unexpected holiday in Hyderabad. The actor recently faced a leg injuring, but it is healing now and he is feeling better. On the other hand, Erica is exploring her creative side while she quarantines at home. Erica in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla revealed that she is not keen to get back to work amid the COVID-19 scare. Well, this proves that Parth and Erica share a strong bond and friendship. Doesn't it make you ship for AnuPre and Parica again? Are you missing them onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

