When Hina Khan fell asleep on a beach as she found it ‘comforting & relaxing’ and Rocky Jaiswal clicked her

Hina Khan’s throwback post of her sleeping on the beach in Maldives is making rounds on the internet. Check it out.

It seems the gorgeous is still in a vacation mood as she posted a picture of her falling asleep on a beach. The actress had gone on a mini-vacation with beau Rocky Jaiswal, and she has been posting numerous sizzling throwback pictures from the trip. Hina Khan is a true water baby as she has been posting pictures dressed up in dazzling monokini and other swimwear. The actress loves to flaunt her lean body and often shares pictures on her social media handles.

In the picture shared by Hina Khan, she is seen lying on the beach as she fell asleep. She wrote that she feels comfortable and relaxing on the beach. She also shared that she can fall asleep anywhere. The pictures were taken by her beau Rocky Jaiswal, as the two of them had gone for a romantic vacation to the Maldives. In the picture, Hina Khan is seen wearing orange floral and stripes bikini along with striped trousers. She also shared an incident when a crab was staring at her when she was sleeping and Rocky woke her up without scaring her as the crab started crawling towards her.

See post here:

Hina Khan is at present in home quarantine for prevention from Covid. She had been part of an event where Kartik Aaryan turned positive, hence she took the test. The results were negative for her but she has still decided to be home quarantined for preventive measures.

