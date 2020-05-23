When Hina Khan revealed Salman Khan taught her new workout tricks on the sets of Bigg Boss; See throwback PIC

Hina Khan once revealed that when she visited Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss, the superstar and Dabangg actor had shared workout tricks with her and also, showed his chalet to her; See throwback photos

After winning hearts as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, surprised her fans when she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss, and even though Hina didn’t win the show, she definitely won hearts and multiplied her fan following with her stint in the reality show. As we all know, Hina Khan was the first runners up of the season, and during the show, Hina Khan introduced the world to the real Hina, that is to say, Hina Khan ditched the image of the quintessential bahu and embraced the glamorous and chic Hina Khan.

Now today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Hina Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss and in the photo, Hina Khan is seen posing with , and alongside their ‘coffee talk’, Hina wrote, “Thankyou you for introducing me to some new workout tricks..loved your gym in the chalet Thank you for always motivating me and guiding me to the source of my own power.. huggssssee u soon @beingsalmankhan #RockStar #WhenSherKhanMeetsDabangKhan…” In the photo, while Hina Khan is seen wearing an off shoulder top and skirt, Salman Khan, looks dapper in ethnic wear.

Well, we all know that Hina Khan is a fitness enthusiast and having got to learn some workout tricks from Salman Khan must have been a dream come true for Hina, isn’t it? That said, as we speak, Hina Khan is under quarantine because of the Coronavirus lockdown, but thanks to social media, Hina Khan makes sure to update her fans with her latest photos and workout videos. Despite Ramzan, Hina Khan has been religiously working out and also, as she is keeping rozas, often, this Hacked actress takes to the kitchen to whip up some interesting dishes. On the work front, Hina Khan made her acting debut with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she played Akshara Maheswari Singhania. Also, Hina made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Hacked and next, she will be seen in a web series opposite .

Check out Hina Khan and Salman Khan's photos from the sets of Bigg Boss:

