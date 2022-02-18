When Hunarbaaz met The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar & Farah Khan dazzle the stage

It is always fun to check our favourite celebs collaborate with each other. Currently, Madhuri Dixit need has immeshed herself in the promotional activities of her upcoming Netflix project, ‘The Fame Game’. Now, the gorgeous actor is all set to be seen on Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’s stage where she will be seen with the judges of the show. A while ago, Karan Johar who is one of the judges of the show shared a picture with the Madhuri, Parineeti Chopra, and Farah Khan, and here is a warning: Be ready to be dazzled.

In the picture that Karan Johar posted on his Instagram, all the big-shot celebs could be seen smiling gracefully at the camera. Coming to the protagonist of The Fame Game, Madhuri looked absolutely scintillating in a beautiful pink gown. Wearing an Indian outfit from the same colour family, Farah Khan looked exceptionally elegant. Oh, and did we mention Parineeti’s look? She absolutely stole our hearts with her bling little black dress. Karan, as always, looked dashing in a black suit and his classic glares. Along with the pic, Karan wrote, ‘#hunarbaaz meets #thefamegame.”

The Fame Game traces the life of the star Anamika Anand (played by Madhuri) and the prices she has to pay as a part of the glam world. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, The Fame Game is penned by Sri Rao. In the movie, Madhuri will be seen sharing the screen with Sanjay Kapoor after 21 years. Apart from Madhuri and Sanjay, the series also stars Lakshvir Saran, Manav Kaul, and Muskkaan Jaferi. The series will premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2022.

