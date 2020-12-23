When Jennifer Winget gave witty reply to a paparazzi asking how much time she took to get ready; Watch

Jennifer Winget was last seen in Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2 and has won hearts with her stint as Maya.

has been one of the most stylish actresses in the telly world. She has not just won a million of hearts with her impeccable acting skills and stunning looks but her fashion sense has also been a thing among her massive fan following. The diva is known for dishing out major fashion goals and never leaves a chance to impress the fashion police every time she steps out in the city. And while Jennifer often makes head turn with her panache, we have got our hands on a throwback video wherein the actress was seen giving an epic reply reporter who asked her about how much time she took to get ready.

In the video, the Beyhadh actress looked dropped dead gorgeous in her lavender coloured, thigh high slit gown with floral embellishments for the red carpet of an event. While she was seen interacting with the shutterbugs, one of the reporters got Jennifer a little annoyed as she quizzed her about time she took to prepare for the event. To this, the stunning actress replied, “Never asked this question to a girl.” She then quipped saying that she got ready in 10 minutes. “I wake up like this,” Jennifer added.

Take a look at Jennifer Winget’s throwback video:

Talking about the work front, Jennifer was last seen in Beyhadh 2 wherein she was seen essaying the role of Maya. The actress had shared a collage of some unmissable BTS moments with the star cast and crew on social media as the show clocked one year. Along with the collage Jennifer wrote, “Thank you for the fun times, the love and support shown all through.”

