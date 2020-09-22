When Jennifer Winget stirred up a storm with a pretty PIC & Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang drooled over his 'Maya'

When Shivin Narang aka Rudra dropped a sweet comment on his former Beyhadh 2 co-star Jennifer Winget aka Maya's social media post, leaving 'MayRa' fans gushing. Read on.

needs no introduction. The actress has been ruling the entertainment industry for many many years. With her acting prowess, power-packed performance, beauty, and humble personality, Jenny has captured millions of hearts. The actress has a 'huge' social media family, but she is not very much active. However, whenever Jennifer decides to surprise her fans with glimpses from her life, it certainly makes headlines.

About two weeks ago, the beautiful actress posted some breathtakingly gorgeous photo of herself, as she relaxed at home, and it caught everyone's attention. In the monochrome picture, Jennifer is seen flaunting her messy yet pretty style, and as she turns her own photographer while relaxing at home. Jenny's image is quite intense, as she's looking straight into the camera lens. With this awe-inspiring photo, Jennifer wrote, Just staring, still stirring up a storm!' Well, we must say, Jennifer's post did stir up a storm on the internet that day.

While her fans couldn't stop gushing over her beauty, several of her friends from the industry showered love on the post. went gaga and wrote, 'always' while Aaskha Goradia was also all hearts for her. However, the comment that caught everyone's eyes was from Shivin Narang. Yes, Shivin commented on his former Beyhadh 2 co-star's post and made fans nostalgic. The actor commented on the picture, calling Jenny 'Maya.' Yes, Shiving commented 'Maya' followed by a heart.

Shivin's sweet comment on Jennifer's post was certainly a treat for Beyhadh 2 fans, and they couldn't stop rooting for their beloved jodi 'MayRa.' Shivin's comment was flooded with fans comment, asking the duo to come back and spread their magic again.

Take a look at Jennifer's post here:

To note, Beyhadh 2 starring Jennifer Winget (Maya), Shivin Narang (Rudra), and Ashish Chowdhry (MJ) in the lead roles premiered in December 2019. Fans loved Rudra and Maya's onscreen chemistry, However, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the channel has pulled the plug of Beyhadh 2, leaving it with an abrupt end.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Shivin and Jennifer's bond? Do you want the two to do another project together? Let us know in the comment section below.

