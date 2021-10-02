When 'King of Patanjali' Baba Ramdev performed yoga with Shilpa Shetty on Super Dancer Chapter 4 sets

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be full of entertainment as the episode will be graced by the presence of Yog Guru Baba Ramdev. In the episode, they will be seen enjoying the dance performances of the contestants. He will also be seen doing some yoga asanas in the show with the contestants. In the BTS video shared by , it is seen that she is doing a yoga pose with Ramdev.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty, who is a yoga expert, shares the moment with the Yog guru Baba Ramdev as they do yoga asana together. Shilpa Shetty is looking ravishing in her yellow beautiful lehenga. She has paired it with traditional jewelery and an embroidery work waistband. The actress took to her social media to thank him for gracing the sets of the show. She captioned, “In frame: ‘Anjali’ with the King of Patanjali Thank you so much, Swami ji @swaamiramdev, for gracing us with your presence Yoga se hi hoga! Atmanamaste!”

It will also be seen in the episode that Baba Ramdev will be impressed by the dance performance of Neerja along with her mentor. Ramdev appreciated the yoga asanas performed by them and said Neerja’s performance was amazing. He will also do some asanas on the stage and Neerja followed his steps effortlessly. Super Judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur also give a standing ovation to the performance.