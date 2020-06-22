When Paras Chhabra went the Ranbir Kapoor way and told Mahira Sharma 'I love you, girlfriend ban jaa meri'

Paras Chhabra recently took to his social media handle to share a throwback video from his 'fun moment's in Bigg Boss 13, wherein he is seen channelling his inner Ranbir Kapoor to woo BFF Mahira Sharma. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 was a season that had people glued to their screens for three months and more. With numerous fights, masti, fun, drama, love, and emotions, BB 13 was a complete dose of entertainment for the viewers. It's been over four months now of the 'tedha' season bidding adieu to us, but its memories are still lingering around. Not only fans but the contestants are also not over the craze. Many BB 13 housemates are missing their 'good days' in the house, and reminiscing the beautiful memories that they made on the show.

Just a few hours ago, Paras Chhabra who made headlines for his stint in BB 13 house for several reasons, took to his Instagram handle to share a funny throwback video from 's show. He shared a video, wherein he is seen proposing to Mahira Sharma. Well, no this much-awaited proposal did not happen on National TV, and they are still maintaining the 'good friends' tag, but there's a twist in the video. In the video, Paras can be seen channelling his inner and mimicking the famous dialogue from the actor's movie Rockstar. Can you guess which dialogue it is? We'll break it to you.

ALSO READ: Mahira Sharma celebrates her mother's birthday with Paras Chhabra at home and it is all things fun; WATCH

In the edited clip shared by Paras, he can be seen walking up to Mahira Sharma in the garden area in Ranbir's style and says, 'I love you, girlfriend ban jaa meri.' (be my girlfriend). Dono rock kar denge bata raha hu. (We both will rock together).' Mahira also plays along and goes the Nargis Fakhri way and says, 'Hey are you stupid?' To which Paras replies, 'Only for you baby.' This cutesy video is sure to leave you happy and in splits.

Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala are seen enjoying Mahira and Paras' fun-loving banter. And at the end, Mahira also couldn't control her laughter and burst out in laughter. Well, this video surely makes us all nostalgic, and we many of them who have missed these 'fun-filled' moments of the BB 13 house, will want to watch the season all over again.

ALSO READ: Mahira Sharma poses for cute PHOTOS as she relaxes at home; Paras Chhabra drops a flirty comment

Mahira also shared this post on her Instagram story with a 'haha' emoji. Well, this scene that our beloved Pahira enacted is from Rockstar which released in 2011. The musical romantic drama film was directed by Imtiaz Ali, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles. The film was a super hit at the box office and is still remembered for his mesmerizing songs and with music composed by A. R. Rahman.

Take a look at Pahira's throwback video from Bigg Boss 13:

Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira are prepping up for their upcoming music video 'Hashtag Love Soniyea.' This is the BB 13 duo's second song together after Baarish. Fans are excited to see them spread their magic onscreen again. The two are also about to share screen space in a Punjabi movie, the shooting of which will begin after the COVID-19 scare is gone. What are your thoughts on this BB 13 throwback video? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Mahira Sharma dances to a peppy song from Salman Khan's film; Paras Chhabra calls it 'Superb'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×