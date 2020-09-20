When Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes left fans soaked in romance with their dance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes' (Prerna) romantic dance in the show will leave AnuPre and Parica fans awestruck. Take a look at the throwback video here.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to bid fans a hearty goodbye soon. Yes, the show is going to go off-air, and fans are left heartbroken by this news. Starring Parth Samthaan (Anurag), Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and (Mr. Bajaj), KZK will air its last episode on October 3 (2020). While fans are yearning to see how the story comes to an end, many are disappointed as they will not be able to see AnuPre's magic thereafter.

Parth and Erica have a huge impact on the viewers, and fans love their onscreen chemistry. From their romantic moments to their nok-jhoks Anurag and Prerna's reel-life bond has some created magic that will stay with fans forever. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep viewers engaged with the current track, and many are missing Anurag and Prerna's romance on the show. According to the recent track, AnuPre are at loggerheads with each other, and misunderstandings have created a rift between them.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel to WRAP UP shoot today; Here's how AnuPre's story will END

Amidst all this, we have got our hands on a beautiful throwback video, which will leave the duo's fans enthralled. Well, we've dug out a video, wherein Anurag and Prerna were lost into each other as they grooved together during a function. In the video, the onscreen couple is seen matching steps to a popular track, and cannot take their eyes off each other. Both are dressed in beautiful ethnic attires for some special occasion, and their chemistry is just on fire.

The way they are lost in each other's eyes and the sparkling chemistry between them is breathtaking. Well, this throwback video will leave fans soaked in romance, and it is certainly a treat for all Parica and AnuPre lovers.

Take a look at the throwback video here:

Meanwhile, the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay wrapped up shoots recently. The entire team also made some beautiful memories on their last day of the shoot as they cut cakes, took selfies, and celebrated their 2-year journey of KZK. Are you going to miss Parth and Erica's chemistry after the show's closure? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan to shoot his last scene tomorrow; Check out his pics from the sets

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×