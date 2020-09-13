When Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes joined Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya for a goofy PIC & left fans excited

Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan flashing their beaming smiles in a throwback photo with Kundali Bhagya co-stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, and Manit Joura is too cute to miss. Take a look.

If we talk about two most-loved onscreen couples on Indian Television, Parth Samthaan- Erica Fernandes, and Dheeraj Dhoopar- Shraddha Arya's name will definitely shine at the top. Parth and Erica have mesmerized with their firey onscreen chemistry as Anurag and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Dheeraj and Shraddha's cute nok-jhok in Kundali Bhagya has made them a 'fan favourite.' Both the onscreen duo's are loved by fans, who have given them special names, 'AnuPre and PreeRan.' Not only do are they amazing co-stars, but also share great off-screen.

Ever wondered how these two duos, AnuPre and PreeRan would look together in a single frame? just as you would have thought, they look absolutely enthralling. How do we know? Well, the Parth, Erica, Dheeraj, and Shraddha had posed for a photo together at an event in the past, with their special friend Manit Joura, and left fans awestruck with their camaraderie. The Kundali Bhagya and Kasautii Zindagii Kay gang's one-in-a-million throwback photo has taken back to the social media and is creating a storm once again.

In the photo, Parth, Erica, Shraddha, Dheeraj, and Manit are seen flashing their beaming smiles as they pose together for the camera. The 'goofy' expressions on and the wide smile on their faces, make it evident that they were having a gala time together. Interestingly, for AnuPre and PreeRan fans, the jodi's were not seen with their poster onscreen partners, but with each other's partner. Simply, while Dheeraj embraced Erica, Parth and Shraddha posed together, and maybe after this many fans would want to see these new pairs together in a project.

Take a look at the throwback picture here:

Well, not to miss, all of them were looking totally ravishing in their 'cool casuals,' and they are definitely sending positive vibes around with their happy-happy faces. Isn't this a perfect trip down the memory lane? Do you want to see this cute gang pose for a new picture soon, once things get back to normal? Let us know in the comment section below.

