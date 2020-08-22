When Parth Samthaan was immersed in festive spirit as he sang a devotional song on Ganesh Chaturthi; WATCH

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan singing a devotional Ganpati song while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in a throwback video will uplift your festive mood. Take a look.

Ganesh Chaturthi is here, and despite the COVID-19 crisis, nobody is leaving a chance to celebrate the auspicious festival with full zeal, of course as they follow all the safety measures. Many celebrities from the Indian Television industry have already given glimpses of their Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations and extended wishes to have a safe one. Amidst this, fans of Parth Samthaan have dug up an old video, wherein the actor is immersed in the festive spirit as he sings a devotional Ganpati song.

In the throwback video, shared by the actor's fan pages, he is seen singing 'Deva ho Deva' with Aditya Narayan, Palak Muchhal, and some others as they celebrate the pious festival with dedication and devotion. Wearing a striped shirt, denim jeans, and a cap, Parth looks dapper in his casual wear. The actor is seen completely devoted to chanting Lord Ganesha's name and creating a positive atmosphere. The actor's fans have been sharing this video widely, as they are missing his presence on social media, and thus reliving his beautiful old memories.

Take a look at Parth's throwback video of Ganpati celebrations here:

Meanwhile, the actor plays the role of Anurag Basu in Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandes aka Prerna. Reportedly, Parth is all set to quit the daily soap to focus on his health and future projects. While the production team has been trying to convince him to continue on KZK, reportedly he has already put down his notice. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment.

