When Saath Nibhaana Sathiyaa 2 star Harsh Nagar gave tribute to SRK’s character Raj & left everyone in awe

Harsh Nagar’s throwback pic dressed as Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will make you fall for his swag.

Bollywood superstar has completed 29 years in the industry recently and it has been an occasion to celebrate his legacy for his massive fan following. King Khan has managed to give us several blockbuster movies and many iconic characters to cherish in his journey of 29 years. Among these is his 1995 release Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which was a blockbuster hit and so was his character Raj from the movie. Needless to say, SRK’s swag as Raj has won millions of hearts across the world.

And while his massive fan following has been celebrating SRK’s 29 years these days, we got our hands on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 star Harsh Nagar’s pic wherein he was giving a tribute to Raj from DDLJ. In the picture, Harsh was seen dressed just like Raj and wore a white t-shirt, red shirt and black leather jacket. He was also posing with the Mandolin just like SRK. Harsh has captioned the image as, “Bade bade deshon mein Aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain.... Tribute to RAJ. PS. I don’t play any string instrument.”

Take a look at Harsh Nagar’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about Harsh, he is seen playing the lead role of Anant in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 opposite Sneha Jain and their chemistry is being loved by the audience. As of now, the family drama has been witnessing some high voltage drama as some new twists are expected to be unfolded in the plot in the coming days.

