When Sameer Sharma spoke about mental health post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Depression is lonely disease

Sameer Sharma was founded dead in his Mumbai residence and his demise had left the entire industry in a state of shock.
The entertainment industry is probably having the most difficult phase at the moment. After all, it has lost some of its brightest stars including Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput etc. And now another actor has joined the list. We are talking about Samir Sharma who was found dead in Mumbai residence today. According to media reports, the 44 year old actor died of suicide. While his demise has come as a shock for the industrywalas, we have stumbles upon an old post of the late actor wherein he was seen spreading awareness about mental health post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14 this year.

Talking about mental health, Sameer said, “Bipolar disorder, depression, schizophrenia etc. do you know or understand what that means or feels like. Depression is a very lonely disease and a highly misunderstood one. Because it’s not cancer or diabetes or any other medical condition which can be physically diagnosed.” He further added, “Do you understand the meaning of taking your own life? Don’t imagine it. So let’s not for a second even assume that he was a coward. But why does he do it? Not because of any social or financial or any other pressure. He does it because the devil just doesn’t stop screaming, a scream which causes a pain so unbearable yet completely inexplicable.”

Read this if you cared about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, several celebrities are seen mourning Sameer’s demise and recalled him as a positive person. His onscreen mother from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Lata Sabharwal stated, “We are still in shock, on and off on Instagram we were in touch but can't even imagine that this has happened. He was quite positive always.”

