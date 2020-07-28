When Shehnaaz Gill called Asim Riaz 'underdog' and said he had the potential to win Bigg Boss 13; WATCH

When Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz got into a pratical and mature conversation in Bigg Boss 13 as Sana tried to clam the Kashmiri boy and told him to get a hold of his anger for the game. Take a look at BB 13's throwback video.

Shehnaaz Gill had a good rapport with everyone in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Though she was extremely close to Sidharth Shukla, the Punjabi Kudi made sure to be on good terms with almost all housemates. And one of her 'good friends' was Asim Riaz. While tensions started erupting between Sidharth and Asim after the initial days, Shehnaaz ensured that her equation with Asim is not affected, and the two were often seen goofing around with each other. Both Shehnaaz and Asim had their priorities set, but they stood for each other in times of need, proving that the shared a pure friendship.

It's been half a year since BB 13 finale, but the craze for the most controversial and loved season is still not over. Recently, we got our hands on a throwback video, wherein Shehnaaz is seen praising Asim Riaz. As Asim and Shehnaaz get into a logical and practical conversation with each other, is seen seconding Shehnaaz's thoughts. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen calling Asim an 'underdog' as she claims that he has the potential to win Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz is heard telling Asim, 'You are going to go very far in the game. You have the chance of winning BB 13. You have a huge fan following outside, they love you to no limits. You have earned a big name here.' All this while, Asim and Rashami are seen nodding and approving Shehnaaz's opinions. Later, Shehnaaz calls Asim an 'undergo' and laughs, as Asim also appreciates her compliment. This conversation between the two happened in the hall area, probably during the Weekend Ka Vaar as everyone is dressed to their best.

Take a look at Asim and Shehnaaz's throwback BB 13 moment:

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla won the BB 13 winner's trophy, while Asim was declared the first runner-up of the show. Rashami and Shehnaaz made it to the top five. What are your thoughts on this throwback moment from Bigg Boss 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

