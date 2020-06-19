  1. Home
When Shehnaaz Gill's fans spotted her wearing an outfit similar to Sidharth Shukla's mom; Take a look

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond is loved by all. But recently, the Punjabi kudi's fans spotted her donning a similar traditional dress to that of the Bigg Boss 13 winner's mom. Check it out.
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's loving bond is not hidden from anyone. The two met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, became friends, and formed a strong bond. Well, their friendship was a little surprising for everyone, as their personalities are poles apart. While Sidharth resembles the angry young man from a Bollywood movie, Shehnaaz is a cute and bubbly girl. However, they did come close, and how! Maybe it's rightly said, 'opposites attract.' Whatever might be the case, their bond is something beyond explanation.

From opening their hearts to each other to getting into loggerheads, their journey together has not been all rosy. They have had their shares of ups and downs, but ultimately they stuck to each other and walked out of the BB 13 house hand-in-hand. It's certainly difficult to describe their bonding. It's love, it's care, and it's filled with so many emotions. But, whatever it may be, it is just 'beautiful' and no one can deny that fact. With their amazing chemistry and masti together, the two became the highlight of the show. They earned a huge fan following, not only individually but also as a jodi. Yes today, whenever one talks about Sidharth, Shehnaaz's name is bound to follow, and vice versa. Fans affectionately call them 'SidNaaz.' 

It has been four months now since BB 13 finale was aired and the show came to an end. However, the craze for Sidharth, Shehnaaz, and SidNaaz is far from over. The duo is still ruling the hearts of millions of people, who are yearning to see them spread the magic of their chemistry onscreen again. However, owing to the lockdown, the duo cannot meet. But they sure drop-in surprises for their fans on social media often. And if that is not enough, then their beloved fans, dig into the past, to share their fond memories together, and spot some similarities. Recently, we came across such an amazing fan-made post.

A fan recently spotted a similarity between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's mom (Rita Shukla). Wondering what it is? Well, fans spotted Shehnaaz wearing a similar outfit to that of Sid's mom. Yes, you read that right! In a collage photo, Shehnaaz and Sidharth's mom are seen wearing a green colour traditional salwar-kurta which is identical. Shehnaaz wore it while making a video at home, Sidharth's mom dolled up in that matching dress in the past when she headed out with the actor to attend an event. This picture of Sana and Sid's mom wearing similar outfits is doing rounds on social media and going viral on the internet. Well, both of them look extremely gorgeous in the dress. Also, isn't it a beautiful connection? 

Take a look at the viral picture here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hayeeeee Kiyaaa Bt hai same Samee Kapreee but Mne Kuch nai Dkha

A post shared by Shaaz shaikh (@sidnaaz_luv_shaaz_queen) on

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were last seen in an emotionally romantic music video, 'Bhula Dunga'. Fans hailed SidNaaz's chemistry in the song, and it broke several records. What are your thoughts on this awe-inspiring connection between Shehnaaz and Sidharth's mom? Let us know in the comment section below. 
 

