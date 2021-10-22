When Shilpa Shetty looked no less than a royal as she stunned in a pastel pink saree

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been a style icon for years now. The actress, who is quite active on social media, has emerged as a fitness star and is often seen sharing videos of her workout. This isn’t all. Her fashion statements are also a thing among her massive fan following and she doesn’t miss a chance to win hearts with her panache. Recently, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Shilpa Shetty wherein she appeared like a dream.

The Dhadkan star, who doesn’t shy away from rocking unconventional and glorious looks, is known for experimenting with her saree and styles it up in different ways. In this pic, Shilpa made our jaws drop in a pastel pink saree by Mala and Kinnary that featured a pearl detailed luxe finish. She wore it along with a matching strapless deconstructed blouse. Shilpa elated her stunning avatar with her heavy white chokers that extended to her form a tasselled four-layered sleeve. She styled her side-parted silky hair in soft waves and opted for subtle glam makeup featuring glossy lips, falsies and smudged eye-shadow.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post:

Meanwhile, Shilpa is making headlines as she along with her husband Raj Kundra have put a defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra of Rs 50 Crore. Raj and Shilpa's lawyers have taken the step after Sherlyn Chopra filed an FIR against the businessman at Juhu Police Station. In her complaint, Sherlyn had alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Raj and Shilpa.