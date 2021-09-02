When Sidharth Shukla called his mum his 'guiding force': She's the most important person in my life.

Sidharth Shukla's tragic news of passing away has shaken up the entire entertainment industry. All of 40, Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning. However, the exact reason and time of his demise has not yet been disclosed. Mumbai Police confirned that the actor had passed away and said that he had not sustained any injuries. However, results of post mortem and other required protocol still need to be officially announced.

Bollywood and the television fraternity flooded social media to tweet their condolences to Siddharth Shukla. Fans also broke down as they remembered the actor and his characters. One popular Instagram Page named Humans of Bombay who had interviewed the Balika Vadhu star a few years ago shared Sidharth's story once more in his memory.

It reads: "In memory of Sidharth Shukla: People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes.

When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted.

She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion. I used to act like the ‘cool guy’–so to ‘teach me a lesson’, she sent me for a modeling contest thinking I’d be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she’s been a guiding force in my life.

Recently, I was on Big Boss & for the first time, I didn’t speak to her for months. I know it doesn’t sound too cool to say it at 39–but being away from her was the toughest part of the show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat & read it in her voice–it felt like she was right next to me & that letter was a piece of her.

Every time she tells me she’s proud of me, I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face; a woman who means everything to me. Even today, she’s my anchor & never fails to give me her daily dose of advice–when I finally saw her on set after 3 long months, the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time & to put on a pair of jeans!"

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & others arrive at Sidharth Shukla's residence