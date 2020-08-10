When Sidharth Shukla flaunted his chiselled body in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania & left everyone awestruck; Photo

Sidharth Shukla's shirtless picture from his debut Bollywood movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania has surfaced on social media, and the Bigg Boss 13 winner showing off his perfectly toned body will leave you mesmerized.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most handsome actors in the entertainment world. From being a model to becoming a well-established actor, Sidharth's journey to success has been quite inspiring. He is one of the few actors, who has graduated from the small screen to the big screen and proved his mettle. Sidharth attained immense fame as Shivraj Alok Shekhar in Colors TV's Balika Vadhu. Even today, many remember him as the dashing, macho yet soft-hearted Shiv from the daily soap drama.

After becoming a household name with Balika Vadhu, Sidharth got his ticket to Bollywood with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring and . While Alia and Varun were in the lead roles, Sidharth had a small by significant role. Sidharth essayed the character of Angad Bedi and made everyone go gaga with his chiselled looks and sculpted body. Despite the fact that his screen time was less, he left a huge impact on viewers. His charismatic smile, perfectly toned body, and personality left everyone raving.

It's been almost 6 years that Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with HSKD in 2014, however, the actor has left such a mark that even today, his fans go bonkers for him in the movie. Recently, a picture of Sidharth from the film has doing rounds on social media, leaving everyone nostalgic. In the picture, Sidharth is shirtless, as he flaunts his washboard abs and lean body. He has a bath towel around his neck, which indicates that he has just gotten out of the shower. His twinkling eyes, perfectly set hair, enhances his persona.

This throwback picture of shirtless Sidharth Shukla is being widely spread by his fans, and they cannot stop gushing over the actor's good looks and body. Many fans have called him 'hot', and we totally agree. The Bigg Boss 13 winner an all-in-all fitness enthusiast, and his awe-inspiring physique is proof of that.

Take a look at Sidharth's throwback photo from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in a music video with Neha Sharma titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.' The song has received an overwhelming response from the audience. It is heard that Sidharth will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3, however, no confirmation is made yet. Do you want to see Sidharth in a Bollywood movie now? Let us know in the comment section below.

