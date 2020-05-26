When Sidharth Shukla received a compliment from Shah Rukh Khan on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa; Watch VIDEO

Sidharth Shukla and Shah Rukh Khan's throwback video from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been doing the rounds on the internet and it is definitely fun. Check it out here.

This is a time where everyone has been reminiscing the good old days and there is nothing that has changed about how fans continue to celebrate their favourite actors. While Bigg Boss 13 might be over, fans still go gaga over the winner of this season, Sidharth Shukla. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor won hearts with his stint on the reality show and along with all the work he has done so far. None the less, fans cannot seem to get enough of him so they keep digging up old photos and videos of him.

And today, we have come across a video of Sidharth from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa where he performed with Sana Saeed in the presence of her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star . Sana was a kid back when KKHH released and she played SRK's on-screen daughter in the film. The duo danced their way together and as SRK walked up to the stage, and while he hugged Sana, he did go on to highlight how Sidharth is 'shareef' and to this compliment, he bowed down before him. What follows is some fun conversation and loads of laughter.

Check out the video of Shah Rukh Khan and Sidharth Shukla here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth keeps sharing photos and glimpses of what has he been up to during the ongoing quarantine. However, the actor hasn't been very active but he does try to keep conversing with his fans from time to time and gets talking to them and also, ensures to spread awareness regarding the current situation.

