When Sidharth Shukla said he stays away from media glare to avoid hypothetical stories about him

In a throwback interview, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had said that he stays away from media glare in order to avoid hypothetical stories around him. Read on!

After entertaining fans on the small screen, Sidharth Shukla made his dream Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhani starring and , and post that, the actor won season 13 of Bigg Boss. During the reality show, Sidharth Shukla made headlines for his rapport with Shehnaaz Gill and also, hogged the limelight for his fights with Asim Riaz and . That said, currently, just like all of us, Sidharth Shukla, too, is in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and from cleaning utensils to cooking and doing other household chores, Sidharth has been doing it all.

Now today, we got our hands on a throwback interview of Sidharth Shukla soon after his Bollywood debut and during the interview, when Sid was asked about not signing any other film post Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and to this, Sid had said that he can’t take up every film that is being offered to him only because it’s offering good remuneration. Moving on, Sidharth Shukla was asked whether or not he is in touch with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and to this, the actor had said that he doesn’t meet them regularly but whenever he meets them at events or otherwise, they are cordial with each other. “Both Varun and Alia are not just good actors but also wonderful human beings,” shared Sidharth. Also, when Sidharth was asked about media and why he prefers to stay from the public glare and to this, Sidharth had said that he stays away from the media to avoid hypothetical stories that are written around him.

“I don’t want to belittle anyone but I prefer staying away because I want to avoid hypothetical stories around me. I mean there’s something I have achieved in life, even if it’s little, and if people write about it, then it’s fine. But why cook up things? My work will speak for me. In fact, I never had a PR and I still don’t,” shared Sidharth. Post Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla hasn’t announced his next project, and just like all of his fans, we hope that post the lockdown, we get to see Sid on the screen again.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Sidharth Shukla can't take off his eyes from Shehnaaz Gill as she channels her inner Katrina Kaif

Credits :Hindustan Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×