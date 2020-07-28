When Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's dance in Bigg Boss 13 became a laughing stock due to her antics; WATCH

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill grooving on Main Rang Sharbaton Ka in a throwback video from Bigg Boss 13 is a treat for all SidNaaz fans. Take a look.

When you think of Bigg Boss 13, it's hard to not think of the most popular and cutest Jodi of the show. We're talking about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The duo were the highlights of BB 13 and made many heads turn with their amazing camaraderie. Their bond and friendship were loved by fans so much, that they coined a special name for them 'SidNaaz.' It has now been six months from the show bidding adieu, however, fans still cannot get over SidNaaz's craze and keep shipping from them even now.

We recently got our hands on a beautiful throwback moment of Sid and Sana from BB 13, that is certainly a treat for all SidNaaz fans. A fan recently shared a video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's romantically funny dance performance in front of Rohit Shetty and housemates. The video happens to be of the time when filmmaker Rohit Shetty entered the BB 13 house as Santa Claus during Christmas. While the director did bring some gifts for the inmates, he also gave them some fun-loving tasks.

Among those tasks, he demanded Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to groove together on a romantic Bollywood song. The duo got ready to spread their magic as they dance on Main Rang Sharbaton Ka, from 's movie Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. As the music played in the background, Sidharth and Shehnaaz began matching steps. However, Shehnaaz who is known for her antics turned this romantic and sensuous dance hilarious. Being an ace dancer, she choreographed the steps herself, was trying to cope up with her. She jumped into Sidharth's arms before he could even lift her, and this moment became a laughing stock for everyone.

However, they continued their dance and ended up with a cute performance filled with laughter, romance, and loads of dance. SidNaaz's cute and innocent chemistry was loved by everyone. Paras Chhabra also whistled for the duo.

Take a look at SidNaaz's dance performance in BB 13 here:

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have had many awe-inspiring moments in BB 13, but this one certainly has a special place in SidNaaz fans' hearts. The duo was last seen romancing each other in a music video titled 'Bhula Dunga.' What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing SidNaaz's bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

