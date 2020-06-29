When Sidharth Shukla was compared to Shah Rukh Khan by Paras Chhabra's ex GF Akanksha Puri; WATCH

Akansha Puri once compared Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla with the 'King of Romance' aka Shah Rukh Khan, and the reason for her comparison will leave Sid's fans dancing in joy. Take a look at the throwback video here.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most handsome actors in the entertainment industry, and there's no doubt about this fact. With his acting chops and powerful performance, Sidharth has carved a special niche within the showbiz world. The actor's terrific victory at Bigg Boss 13, only added to his popularity, and he won millions of hearts. He has become the talk-of-the-town, with fans keeping a keen eye on his doings. Not only commoners, but many celebrities have also showered their love on Sidharth Shukla. Among them was Paras Chhabra's ex-flame, Akanksha Puri. Yes, the actress was all hearts for Sidharth Shukla, and also went on to compare him with .

After BB 13, Sidharth Shukla featured in a romantic and emotional music video 'Bhula Dunga' with Shehnaaz Gill. The song broke many records and became an instant hit. Everyone was going gaga over SidNaaz chemistry, and Sidharth's awe-inspiring acting skills. Apart from Sidharth, his co-contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, and Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma also came out with music videos. It so happened that during a live chat with Akanksha, she was asked which song did she like the most, and without thinking much, she showered praises on Sidharth Shukla.

Now, we have gotten out hands on this throwback video, where Akanksha is singing praises of Sidharth and indirectly calling him TV's SRK. The clip is doing rounds on social media, and Sidharth fans are going gaga over Akanksha's beautiful compliments for their ideal. In the video, Akanksha can be heard saying, "I think like Shah Rukh Khan is called the 'King of Romance in Bollywood,' I feel that this title should have been given to Sidharth in the TV industry (blushes and smiles)." She continued, "I swear, the song was full of romance and was really romantic."

Take a look at the throwback video here:

Well, Akanksha Puri feels Sidharth should be called the 'King of Romance in the TV industry,' and this has to be the biggest compliment for the handsome hunk to be associated with SRK himself. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Akanksha's thoughts? Are you missing Sidharth on the small screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

