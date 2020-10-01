When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi recalled his 'theater days' & REVEALED his unseen old look

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal reminiscenced his 'theater days' in a throwback post on social media. But this old look will leave you stunned. Check it out.

Dilip Joshi, better known as Jethalal Champaklal Gada from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been winning the hearts of millions for the last 12 years and continues to do so. While the actor became a household name with his fun-loving character in TMKOC, he has been a part of the world of acting and entertainment for quite a few decades now.

The senior actor some time back, took down his memory lane as he recalled 'good old' memories from his 'theater days.' Yes, before entering Bollywood or the Indian Television industry, Dilip ji performed acts in the theater. In fact, while he was completing his graduation (B.Com.), he was awarded the INT (Indian National Theater) Best Actor award twice. Exploring the 'Throwback Thursday' trend, Dilip Joshi shared some beautiful memories from his days in theater, which dated back to the year 1983.

He recounted, '1983. The green room at the legendary Prithvi Theatre in Juhu, just before we were about to go live with our play ‘Khelaiya’. Lots of fond memories from that time with the entire cast and crew, especially Chandu Bhai, Paresh Bhai, and the one and only Mahendra Joshi!'

With this nostalgic story, Dilip Joshi also shared pictures from his younger days, and his old never before seen 'dashing look' caught everyone's attention. While we have seen him donning a mustache as Jethalal, in his old pictures, Dilip ji flaunted his beard look, and it has left many stunned. Dressed in cool casuals with a cowboy hat, Dilip ji looked unrecognizable. Fans couldn't stop gushing over the talented actor's old look and even expressed their desire to see him in a beard now.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 3000 episodes, achieving a huge milestone on TV. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying the current track of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know in the comment section below.

