When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani aka Dayaben played 'Dandiya' on stage during Navratri

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah once flaunted her garba and dandiya skills in front of a live audience at an event during Navratri and it proves she is a true-blue Gujju lady. Take a look.

Think of Disha Vakani and two words pop up are 'Daya ben and Garba.' Yes, these two words are bound to come in anyone's mind when thinking about Disha Vakani. The actress is known for playing Dayaben in Sab Tv's most popular and longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her amazing acting skills and performance have captured millions of hearts. From her weirdly attractive laughter to her ever-enthusiastic nature, Disha as Daya has formed a special bond with TMKOC viewers.

While fans love everything about Disha's mind-blowing performance in TMKOC, there's something that she is loved for. And it is none other than her Garba skills. Yes, on the show we've several times seen her breaking into Garba during her 'happy moments', leaving everyone awestruck with her fantastic talent. However, did you know Disha once flaunted her Garba and Dandiya skills in front of a live audience at an event during the festival of Navratri? Yes, the actress once attended a Navratri event in the city, and couldn't stop from grooving to the foot-tapping tunes of Garba. She took to the stage and played 'dandiya' with a girl, leaving the people at the event mesmerized.

Just like we see Daya going bonkers while performing Garba on TMKOC, Disha also played Dandiya with full zeal and enthusiasm, and the pictures are proof. Dressed in a beautiful multi-colour saree, Disha looks elated playing dandiya, and the happiness is evident from her face. The pictures were posted in October 2019 on Disha's Instagram handle. Well, these throwback photos prove that Disha is a true-blue Gujju (Gujarati) woman, and Garba is her 'first love.'

Take a look at Disha's throwback pictures here:

Well, these photos also make us nostalgic wanting to see Disha spread her magic on TMKOC again. Meanwhile, the shooting of TMKOC has finally begun, and fresh episodes of the show will air soon. Whether Disha will return to the show soon or not, still remains as an unsolved muster. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Disha Vakani on TMKOC? Are you excited about new episodes of the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

