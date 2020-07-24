When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi posed for a perfect PIC with Amitabh Bachchan

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani (Daya) and Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) cannot stop smiling in this throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah returned to the TV screens on July 22 (2020), after almost four months. The show's return received mixed reactions from viewers, but many were happy to see Jethalal and Gokuldham society members back in action again. The much-loved sitcom is all set to complete 12 years a few days, and the TMKOC team is already excited about it. In normal circumstances, there might have been a special guest gracing the show for his milestone, but owing to the COVID-19 scare it is quite unlikely.

TMKOC is one such show where the whos-who from the Bollywood industry has come to add the extra dose of charm. From to , from Amitabh Bachchan to , many B'twon stars have graced the show to promote their films and meet the Gokuldham members. While we may miss some special guest this time on TMKOC, we've got our hands on a throwback picture of Jethalal and Daya with Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan that will make your day.

In the picture, Disha Vakani (Daya), Dilip Joshi (Jethalal, and Asit Kumarr Modi (show's creator) can be seen striking a 'perfect pose' with Big B. Everyone has a huge smile on their faces as they pose for the camera, and it is a delight to see them in one frame. The picture seems to be taken back-stage as there is a maroon curtain in the backdrop. The excitement on Disha and Dilip's face is quite evident and they cannot stop smiling as they pose with the most-loved actor, Amit ji. This picture was shared by Disha on her Instagram handle as she had wished Big B a happy birthday previously.

Take a look at Disha, Dilip and Big B's throwback picture here:

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan had appeared on TMKOC during Bhoothnath Returns. On the other hand, Jethalal and Daya had also been a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati in the past. What are your thoughts on this beautiful throwback moment? Are you missing Daya on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

