When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's female stars posed for cute PIC with Disha Vakani during her pregnancy

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team often call themselves a 'family,' who stand by each other in all situations. While on the show we see Gokuldham society members coming together in each other's good and bad phases, in real life too, they support one another in all scenarios. Today, we've got our hands on a throwback picture that shows the unity of TMKOC's 'mahila mandal.' In the picture, all the female stars of the sitcom are seen posing for an adorable picture with Disha Vakani aka Dayaben.

The photo is of the time when Disha was pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Mayur Padia. In the photo, we can see Munmun Dutta aka Babita Krishnan Iyer, Nidhi Bhanushali aka former Sonu, Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hathi, Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan Kaur Sodhi, posing for an endearing picture with pregnant Disha Vakani. While we usually see Disha aka Daya draped in a Gujarati saree, surprisingly, Disha is seen decked up in jeans and t-shirt in this throwback photo.

The 'mahila mandal' is seen beaming in happiness as they pose for a cute picture together. A special mention to Munmun laying her head on Disha, it is totally adorbs! However, someone is missing from this beautiful photo. We're talking about Neha Mehta aka Anjali Taarak Mehta. Yes, we don't know why, but Neha can nowhere be seen in this photo. The picture seems to be taken when all the TMKOC actresses visited Disha during her maternity break. Disha had shared the photo on her Instagram handle during friendship day.

Disha tied the knot with a Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant Mayur Padia on 24 November 2015. On 27 November 2017, the duo was blessed with a baby girl, who they named Stuti Padia. Disha went on maternity leave in September 2017 and since then fans are yearning to see her on the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Disha on TMKOC? Let us know in the comment section below.

