When TMKOC's Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani OPENED UP on what they like, dislike about each other, equation & more

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and Disha Vakani (Daya) onscreen chemistry is one of a kind. Here's what the actors had to say about their off-screen bond, likes, dislikes, and more in a past interview.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is filled with interesting characters, but there is one couple that is the center of attraction for many ardent viewers. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and Disha Vakani (Daya). Their onscreen chemistry is one of kind, and they have kept fans hooked for a long-long time. However, for the past three years, fans have been yearning to see Jethalal go all 'Aye Dobi' on Daya, while Daya saying 'Tappu Ke Papa.'

Disha has been missing from TMKOC, and there has been no 'real' news of the actress making a grand comeback despite multiple requests. If you're too missing Daya and Jethala's cute romance and nok-jhok, this article is going to bring a huge smile on your face. Dilip and Disha, in a past interview with a leading media house (Deccan Chronicle), had opened up about what they like and dislike about each other, their off-screen camaraderie, their favourite scene and who's a better actor among them.

Talking about their real-life bond, Disha and Dilip said that they share a warm bond off-screen. Dilip ji had stated, 'We respect each other and are very professional. We have a nice equation off-screen, while Disha seconded his views and said that they respect each other.

Ask them if there's anything that they like or dislike about each other, Dilip ji praised his co-star Disha and shared, 'I like and dislike the fact that she never complains. Sometimes, people should complain if they are uncomfortable or have an issue with something. But she never complains!' On the other hand, Disha said, 'I like the love that Dilip ji’s has for his family. There is nothing I dislike about him.'

When quipped about who is the better actor between them, both lauded each other's acting skills and said took one another's name. Well, it only proved that Dilip and Disha have immense respect for each other. For Dilip ji, every scene he does on TMKOC is special as every episode has something different. But, Disha revealed her favourite scene, stating, 'There is a scene where I was holding a gold statue for a holy deity. I felt connected to it. I can never forget that moment.'

Well, Disha (Daya) and Dilip (Jethalal) surely have carved a special place in the hearts on the people, and TMKOC fans love to see them share a single frame. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

