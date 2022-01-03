When two K's meet: Karan Johar & Kajol to grace Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture, have blast on set

Ranveer Singh hosted The Big Picture is one of the most-watched shows. It is a gaming reality show and people love the way the star hosts it. He has touched the hearts of the audience. On this show, many television and Bollywood celebrities have appeared too. Right from Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, all have come and played the game. And this time, it is Karan Johar and Kajol appearing on the show. The ace director has shared a video of the same on his social handle.

Karan captioned it as "Keeping up with the K's here - me & the lovely @kajol, who had an absolute blast with @ranveersingh at #TheBigPicture. Definitely a lot of nostalgia coming your way, watch out for the episode! @colorstv.” In the video, he is seen coming out of his car in casuals and then dressing up in formals for the show. Kajol, clad in an orange dress, is also seen standing beside him. Ranveer is hosting the show and welcoming them.

Many fans have dropped heart and fire emojis. Some even wrote ‘Looking forward’. A few days back, Karan had shared a lot of pictures with Kajol and called her 'friends forever'.

Click here to look at the video here:

On the work front, Karan’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The shooting was going on in New Delhi. Alia Bhatt is also in the lead role. Karan is returning to direction after a long time.

