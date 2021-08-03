Who did Gauahar Khan bump into on her flight? Find out here

Gauahar Khan had recently shared a story on her social media from the airport as she was travelling for work with hubby Zaid Darbar. The actress later shared a story from the flight as she gave an amazing surprise to fans. The actress bumped into a friend of her whom she met after a long time. And this was none other than the stunning . While Gauhar was spotted in comfortable casuals, Hina was seen wearing a beautiful orange traditional outfit.

See post here-

Hina Khan has recently appeared in Lines on Voot Select. She received a thumbs up for her raw look and effortless act. The first look of this film that is co-produced by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal was unveiled two years ago at the Cannes Film Festival. Prior to this, she was seen in the television show Naagin 5, where she had a short stint.

Talking about Gauahar Khan, the beauty is presently enjoying time with her husband Zaid Darbar, whom she married in December 2020. She is very active on social media and often shares fun and entertaining videos with her fans. She is also a fabulous dancer and often shares a glimpse of it on her social media.

Also read- Zaid Darbar wished to call off his wedding with Gauahar Khan; Actress reveals the REASON