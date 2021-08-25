Who did Karanvir Bohra bump into at the airport? Find out here

Karanvir Bohra, a well-known actor of telly world, has recently shared a video on his Instagram handle. The actor was looking super excited as he accidentally met actress at the airport. The two were seen super excited after meeting. As the actress was heading to Maldives with her son Aaravvfor the first time, it is not known where the actor was going. He shared the video and even mentioned that he was very happy to meet the little one. To note, Karanvir himself is the father of three cute daughters.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, “The best plans are the ones that happen by chance… been planning to meet you guys @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa but it had to happen like this… so glad I finally got to meet the little one and he already loves me.” The same was shared by the actress on her Instagram stories. In the video, he is trying to befriend the little munchkin. Aaravv is still looking a little confused and trying to hide his face. Anita is also seen calling him by his name.

Teejay Sidhu wrote, ‘Finally’ in the comment section. Anita dropped the heart emoji. Fans also dropped fire emojis.

The actor has been part of TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua, Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai and also worked in the films Kismat Konnection, Mumbai 125 KM, Love Yoou Soniye and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. He had participated in the reality shows Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 12 in 2018.

