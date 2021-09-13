Who is this Sunita: Kashmera Shah lashes back at Govinda’s wife amid family feud

The tiff between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek has been making headlines again after the former’s wife Sunita Ahuja spoke about the issue in a recent interview and said that. And now, Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah has spoken up and taken a dig at Sunita. While speaking to a news outlet, Kashmera took a dig at Sunita and asked, “Ye Sunita kaun hai? (Who is this Sunita?). Kashmera also stated that she has made a name for herself and is not known as someone’s wife, thus taking another diss at Sunita Ahuja.

Reacting to the controversy, Kashmera told Aaj Tak, “Krushna ko lekar faltu baatein karte hain. Ho sakta hai uss episode mein Krushna ki zaroorat na padi ho. Lekin kaun samjhae ye baat. Waise aapko mujhe poochna hai toh Priyanka Chopra ka poocho, Katrina ka poocho, ye Sunita kaun hai. Maine khud apna naam kamaya hai. Meri pehchaan kisi ki patni ke roop mein nahi di jaati. Toh main aise logon ke baare mein baat hi nahi karna chahti hu (They speak nonsense about Krushna. Maybe there was no need of him on that episode. But who will tell them that. By the way, you should ask me about or . Who is this Sunita? I have made my own name. and am not known as someone's wife. So I do not wish to speak about these people at all),” she said.

For the uninitiated, Krushna had skipped the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show when Govinda and Sunita were invited as guests, leading to the feud again.

Reacting to this, in a recent interview, Sunita had said, “I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue.”

ALSO READ: Govinda’s wife on Krushna Abhishek: ‘You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family’