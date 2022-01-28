Who is Suraj Nambiar? Here’s everything you need to know about Mouni Roy’s husband

Mouni Roy broke all the single hearts and tied the knot with the love of her life Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in an exquisite destination wedding in Goa. The couple had two weddings- one is South Indian and the other is a Bengali wedding. Drool-worthy pictures have already made rounds on the Internet. Everyone is aware of how the couple met but, do you exactly know who is this Dubai-based businessman who stole the heart of gorgeous Mouni Roy?

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar met each other in Dubai during the New Year’s Eve of 2019. While the couple clicked in no time and started dating, they never made their relationship official. However, Mouni and Suraj were often seen together at parties. In 2020, their vacation pictures from Thailand took the Internet by storm and created a buzz. They also had welcomed 2021 together in presence of Mouni’s family. Let us dig further to know everything about Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar.

Here’s everything you need to know about Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy’s husband:

1. Suraj Nambiar is originally from Bengaluru and belongs to a Jain family

2. He studies B.Tech in Civil Engineering from R.V. College of Engineering

3. Suraj also studied Investment Science and International Management at Stanford University

4. He is an investment banker in Dubai and is the Director Head of the Capital Markets in UAE

5. Suraj is also a co-founder of an event management company based in Pune

Earlier, Mouni Roy had shared pictures after the South Indian wedding ceremony and wrote, “I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by families and friends…We are married!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.2022. Love, Suraj & Mouni.”

With all the stunning pictures and happy moments, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s wedding was nothing less than a fairytale!

