Will Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala is seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Find Out

The famous actress Shefali Jariwala is reportedly in talks with the makers of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 was a turning point for the popular actress Shefali Jariwala as she received immense fame and success from the show. She was one of the strongest contestants on the show and received a large amount of love as well as support from the audience. She had a huge fan following in the show as she performed almost every task and offered immense entertainment. Reportedly, the actress has been approached for being a contestant in the popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

According to ETimes TV, she has received the offer to be in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi which will start shooting in the summers. The actress is already in talks with the makers of the show and if everything works out well, her fans can see her on the show very soon.

The gorgeous actress became widely popular with her music video Kaanta Laga in 2002. After the video, she did other music videos also. She participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 with Paras Tyagi. The actress has also been part of a web series. She was last seen in a music video with singer-composer Mika Singh.

The shoot of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi will start in the summers but the location has not been decided yet. The host of the stunt reality show will be filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Other popular stars apparently approached for the show are Urvashi Dholakia, Erica Fernandes, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Mohit Malik.

Credits :Times of India

