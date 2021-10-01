Will Ranveer Singh make an appearance on Bigg Boss 15 grand premiere? Read Details

Controversial reality show is all set to hit the screens soon. The Bigg Boss 15 will see its Grand Premier on October 2. Social media is already in buzz for its promo videos as well as the contestants’ names. And now there is the latest news that to make the premier night more special, Bollywood actor will be making an appearance. Well, the makers have not made any announcement in this regard. He will be there for his upcoming show ‘The Big Picture’.

Mr Khabri revealed the news on his Instagram handle and wrote, “#RanveerSingh to make an appearance at the Grand Premiere of Bigg Boss Season 15. To promote his upcoming tv debut show as host ‘The Big Picture’.” It is worth mentioning that Singh will be making his television debut as host with a game show The Big Picture soon. The show will puts viewers’ knowledge to the test with a series of picture-based questions, with connected players working along in real-time from home with a studio player to win a cash prize.

This year the theme of the show is ‘Jugle Mein Sankat’. Sharing a video, the makers wrote, “@beingsalmankhan hai iss jungle ke sher, taiyaar ho jaaiye kyunki contestants karne ja rahe hain #BB15 ke wild jungle mein pravesh! Kya aap taiyaar hain inke swagat ke liye?”

Reportedly the shoot of the grand premiere episode has been done. As rumoured Umair Raiz, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal will be participating in the show.

