Will shooting of TV shows resume after Lockdown 3.0? IFTPC's TV and web wing Chairman JD Majethia answers

Apart from the growing rate of COVID 19 cases in the country, the one question which has left everyone worried is getting back to business. It is no secret that the economy has suffered tremendously. One industry that is suffering the heat is the entertainment industry especially the Television industry. With shooting stalled, the channels haven't been able to air fresh episodes for over a month now. Given that now parts of the country have opened today amid lockdown 3.0, we asked Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) chairman, TV and web wing, JD Majethia. He spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed that he is in touch with the concerned people and are taking stock of the situation.

"Mumbai being in the red zone, we will await the decision of the Maharashtra government. We are regularly taking notes of the situation and keep preparing ourselves on how to go about it, keeping the required parameters of health and safety of all concerned in mind. Amidst the heartbreaking, gloomy, pessimistic, depressing atmosphere around especially for our industry due to a few untimely deaths, we want to be practical yet bring back the smile. We want to be hopeful, courageous, and optimistic for our entire industry and the audiences. We, as an industry will do everything possible to stand in support with the government and start the shooting at the earliest post lockdown 3.0."

So, are the chances of shoot resuming high post lockdown? "I would not exactly say so as it will depend on what is the progress and the situation where the lockdown is lifted and what is the situation in Mumbai in a few days from now."

