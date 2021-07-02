Wimbledon 2021: Rannvijay Singha enjoys tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz; See PIC

Rannvijay Singha, who is spending time with his family in London, watched a Wimbledon match between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz. Scroll below to see.

Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha is an immensely popular face of Television. He enjoys a massive following on social media platforms. He is currently in London spending time with his family. Rannvijay Singha watched a live Wimbledon tennis match in London. Sports enthusiast also dropped two pictures from the stadium. Elated by witnessing the match, Rannvijay wrote, “Nothing like watching Live sport”. In the pictures, Rannvijay was seen sporting a blue blazer, a light blue shirt, trousers teamed up with a hat. Rannvijay surely had a wonderful time watching the live match between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz. Daniil Medvedev emerged as the winner of the match.

Soon after Rannvijay shared the picture on the photo-sharing application, fans and followers swamped the comment section. “Superb sir”, “My dream is to watch Wimbledon”, “Sir, looking great”, were among a few comments. The post also garnered Washington Sundar’s attention. “Super classy,” he wrote. Gauahar Khan also commented, “I’m jealous”.

Click HERE to see the post.

Rannvijay is married to Prianka Singha and they have a 4-year-old daughter Kainaat. The couple is expecting their second child very soon. It was in March, 2021, when the duo announced the news of Prianka’s pregnancy. Recently, Prianka was surprised with a baby shower in London. All the friends were invited on her special day. Prianka took to her gram to share some lovely pictures from the event.

In terms of work, Rannvijay Singha has hosted many seasons of Splitsvilla and Roadies. Apart from the reality shows, he has also been part of films including ‘Toss: A Flip of Destiny’, ‘London Dreams’, ‘Action Replayy’, and web series.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka Singha pens an emotional note after her surprise baby shower

Share your comment ×