Winner Tejasswi Prakash poses with her parents after lifting Bigg Boss 15 trophy: A dream come true

Minutes after winning the dazzling trophy, Bigg Boss 15’s Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle and shared the first glimpse with her parents. The actress lifted the trophy and posed for a proud picture with her mother and father. She even thanked her fans for supporting her throughout the Bigg Boss 15 journey. “Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!!!” The actress’ winning post grabbed her fans’ attention who flooded the comment section with best wishes.

After four months of grueling tasks, facing emotional ups and downs, Salman Khan-hosted reality show finally announced Tejasswi Prakash as the winner. The actress lifted the dazzling trophy and also won Rs 40 lakh cash prize. Not only this, but Tejasswi has also bagged Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 6. The revelation of the upcoming show happened inside the house, where Tejasswi introduced herself as the new Naagin. Tejasswi won the show after beating Pratik Sehajpal who emerged as the second runner-up. Karan Kundrra achieved the third position while Shamita Shetty stood at fourth. Nishant Bhat opted for Rs 10 lakh and walked out of the show.

After winning the show, ex-contestant Rakhi Sawant also shared a glimpse with Tejasswi Prakash and congratulated her. Rakhi Sawant said, “I predicted that you will win the show”. Tejasswi gave a kiss and said yes.

