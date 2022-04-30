Witness the vintage-styled and elegant abode of Shark Tank India’s judge Peyush Bansal

Shark Tank India is a new concept show which provides a platform for the budding entrepreneur and startup founders to help them grow by providing them funding. In a span of a few weeks, the show has been a massive hit among viewers and the country’s youth and entrepreneurs of all ages have taken quite the liking to it. The show comprises seven sharks including Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners and they invested in the start-up ideas in which they found potential. One of the sharks is Peyush Bansal, who is the founder of Lenskart. The businessman is married to Nidhi Mittal and they have a son. Here we are offering a glimpse into the home of Peyush Bansal.

Living area

There is a simple living area which has a large L- shaped designer sofa which is grey in shade. The sofas have a floral print on them and they are accessorized by blue cushions.

Dining

The dining area is adjacent to the living area. It comprises wooden chairs and a broad wooden table.

Kitchen

There is an open kitchen behind the dining area. The cooktop is painted black and all the cupboard are painted ivory white.

Baby room

There is a simple baby room for his son. It comprised a baby cot and a glass wall leading to the balcony with a scenic view.

Balcony

There is a serene balcony with plantations all over the area. There are two cushioned seats on the balcony.

Bedroom

There is special woodwork for the bed and the side table. The room has beautiful glass lamps on the side.

Also read- Shark Tank India: Part-time receptionist to Lenskart CEO, lesser-known facts about Peyush Bansal