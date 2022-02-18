Woh To Hai Albelaa PROMO: Witness the brothers' bond between Shaheer Sheikh & Anuj Sachdeva

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the leading actors of Hindi television. He has been part of numerous popular shows including Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, etc. Now he will be seen in a refreshing new avatar in the upcoming show Woh To Hai Albelaa. The new promo of the show showcases the bond between the Shaheer Sheikh and Anuj Sachdeva.

In the promo, Shaheer is seen in a cool guy character, as he sported a multicolour sweatshirt and denims. He is shown as a carefree guy as he reaches home in the morning on his bike. Anuj Sachdeva is seen playing the role of his elder brother, who is a responsible sibling as he saves Shaheer from their father's scolding.

See promo here:

For the unversed, Shaheer Sheikh’s father passed away after contracting the contagious COVID-19 virus on January 20. He had shared in a post, “Thank you everyone for ur prayers and support. All my life I learnt so much from my father and in his last days I learnt so much about him. From people I didn’t even know, from places I hadn’t been to.. to see how he had spread hope and love to so many people is testament of his greatness. His actions spoke more than his words. He showed us by example what it meant to be a ‘good person’. And according to him that was all that one needed-goodness. Today I’m left with innumerable memories.. the weight of which will carry me through the rest of my life.”



Also read-5 pictures that prove Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are the coolest BFFs in town